Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Stars & Guitars Ticket Stop Enter to Win: 9/6 at Hiester CDJ

Your first chance to win Stars & Guitars tickets comes at John Hiester Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Lillington. Join us Saturday, Sept. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beasley Media Group Editoral
hiester ticket stop
Today's Ticket Stop Presented By
John Hiester Automotive
John Hiester Automotive

Stars & Guitars is coming November 10. Enter your info below for a shot at tickets. You MUST be present at the Ticket Stop location in order to enter. If you’re having problems submitting, see a Team KML representative. You do NOT need to be present to win. But you MUST be present at drawing time to be eligible for the VIP Qualifier. – This ticket stop is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stars &amp; Guitars 2025
Stars & Guitars
Beasley Media Group EditoralEditor
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect