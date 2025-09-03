Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: September 5-September 7
September brings an exciting mix of entertainment across the region, from hands-on adventures for kids to high-energy theater. Fayetteville hosts Kids Night Out in the Garden: Magical Moths and the Dolly Parton-powered “9 to 5: The Musical”.
Kids Night Out in the Garden: Magical Moths
- What: Drop-off program for children ages 8-12
- When: Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m.
- Where: Cape Fear Botanical Garden, 536 N. Eastern Blvd., Fayetteville
- Cost: $35 per child ($25 for members)
This month's Kids Night Out in the Garden invites children ages 8-12 to discover the magical nighttime world of moths. Participants will experiment with moth bait, search for moths in the garden, and plant their own moth-pollinated moonflower seeds to take home. The night ends with a campfire and s'mores, making it both educational and fun.
“9 to 5: The Musical”
- What: Musical inspired by the film “9 to 5”
- When: Friday, Sept. 5, and Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at 2 p.m. (additional dates available)
- Where: Cape Fear Regional Theatre, 1707 Owen Drive, Fayetteville
- Cost: $20 to $39
“9 to 5: The Musical” bursts with Dolly Parton's signature energy, delivering sharp comedy, powerhouse vocals, and a story of empowerment. In Violet, Judy, and Doralee, we see the combination of fantasy, mayhem, and persistence as they form a wild idea to make a change. With big laughs, impactful music, and female-led storytelling, “9 to 5” portrays workplace struggles, inspiring resilience, revenge, and collective power.
Other Events
Fayetteville is buzzing with family-friendly activities, seasonal celebrations, and community traditions. From outdoor adventures to fall festivities and classic fair fun, the city offers many ways to enjoy time together:
- Family Fun Day: Sandhills Adventure Among the Pines: Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cape Fear Botanical Garden, 536 N. Eastern Blvd., Fayetteville
- Fun Fall Festival: Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, from noon to 4 p.m. at Gaston Brewing Taproom, 421 Chicago Drive, Fayetteville
- Cumberland County Fair: Friday, Sept. 5, at 5 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 6, and Sunday, Sept. 7, at 1 p.m. at Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville