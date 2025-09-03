Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: September 5-September 7

This weekend’s Kids Night Out in the Garden invites children to discover the magical world of nighttime at the Cape Fear Botanical Garden.

September brings an exciting mix of entertainment across the region, from hands-on adventures for kids to high-energy theater. Fayetteville hosts Kids Night Out in the Garden: Magical Moths and the Dolly Parton-powered “9 to 5: The Musical”.

Kids Night Out in the Garden: Magical Moths

What: Drop-off program for children ages 8-12

When: Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Cape Fear Botanical Garden, 536 N. Eastern Blvd., Fayetteville

Cost: $35 per child ($25 for members)

This month's Kids Night Out in the Garden invites children ages 8-12 to discover the magical nighttime world of moths. Participants will experiment with moth bait, search for moths in the garden, and plant their own moth-pollinated moonflower seeds to take home. The night ends with a campfire and s'mores, making it both educational and fun.

“9 to 5: The Musical”

What: Musical inspired by the film “9 to 5”

When: Friday, Sept. 5, and Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at 2 p.m. (additional dates available)

Where: Cape Fear Regional Theatre, 1707 Owen Drive, Fayetteville

Cost: $20 to $39

“9 to 5: The Musical” bursts with Dolly Parton's signature energy, delivering sharp comedy, powerhouse vocals, and a story of empowerment. In Violet, Judy, and Doralee, we see the combination of fantasy, mayhem, and persistence as they form a wild idea to make a change. With big laughs, impactful music, and female-led storytelling, “9 to 5” portrays workplace struggles, inspiring resilience, revenge, and collective power.

Other Events

