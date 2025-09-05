Dierks Bentley Admits He Sleeps in a Different Room from His Wife

Let’s be honest, wanting to sleep better sometimes means not sleeping with your spouse, no matter how much you love them. Dierks Bentley is doing just that. In a recent interview, Bentley confessed that he and his wife of nearly 20 years, Cassidy, no longer sleep in the same room, nor the same bed. But before tongues started wagging, the Arizona native explained the reason behind it, and it makes perfect sense.

Dierks Bentley and His Wife are Terrible Sleepers

Bentley explained that he needs everything in order for him to get some quality ZZZs. He explained, “Before sleeping, we get in bed together, right. I'm just .... even thinking about where the position — I have three pillows, I have to be positioned exactly the correct way. I'm just thinking about the process of getting to fall asleep, and all of a sudden, she will jerk. I'm like, ‘You got to be kidding me. You're already out?’”

He added, “She's already asleep, like that!”

They decided to make some changes to their sleeping arrangement to fix the problem. “So, years ago, I decided to separate church and state, and I got rid of our bed. I got two platform beds and two box springs, and two mattresses. I have my own duvet; she has her own duvet.”

He clarified that the two beds aren’t touching one another. In case one of them gets fussy in the middle of the night, the other one will not be disturbed with all the tossing and turning. “There's a clear line — you can see the floor between her bed and mine. So, it's like independent suspension. Why would you have a truck with Lee springs when you can have, you know, independent suspension? So, she can move around all she wants. And if you feel like you need the extra sleep, you can kind of push her bed a little further over.”

Big Plans for the Future