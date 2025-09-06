2025 Stars & Guitars Ticket Winners
Stars & Guitars Ticket Winner List Presented By
Budget Rooter
The hottest ticket in Fayetteville is here! Check the list below to see if you were a winner at a Stars & Guitars Ticket Stop! ALSO CHECK YOUR EMAILS THE DAY AFTER!!! YOU MUST VERIFY YOUR WINNER EMAIL.
A few things to keep in mind this year about Stars & Guitars Ticket Stop winners:
- You do not need to be present to win after you’ve registered at a ticket stop!
- You MUST be present to enter though!
- ALL entries will be electronic this year, so bring your phone. If you need help, see a WKML Team Member.
- Ticket winners can only win 8 total tickets (4 pairs) this year, no matter what method of winning (Ticket Stop, On Air, or Online contest).
- ALL TICKETS WILL BE ELECTRONIC. THERE WILL BE NO PAPER TICKETS.
- Again, tickets will be ELECTRONIC. You do NOT need to come to the station to pick up tickets.
- ALL TICKETS WILL BE ISSUED VIA EMAIL IN NOVEMBER!
Check below to see if you’re a winner!
ALL TICKETS MUST BE CLAIMED ELECTRONICALLY BY THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2025. UNCLAIMED TICKETS WILL BE FORFEITED. NO EXCEPTIONS
Here's the Ticket Stop schedule so you can win your way in!
Friday, August 29 - Crown Coliseum Parking Lot Party
- VIP EXPERIENCE WINNER: Amanda Organ
Saturday, September 6 - John Hiester Chrysler Dodge Jeep
- Jimmy Campbell (VIP Qualifier)
- Barry Willard
- Carie Keiper
- Tyler Kirkland
- Christine Carrano
- Tammy Sampson
- Danny Smith
- Josie Stercay
- Summer Soesbee
- Jackie McGowan
- Renee McMillan
- Jeannine Carter
- Mona Griffith
- Jeff Twisdale
- Michael Falls
Wednesday, September 10 - Zaxby's Walter Reed
- Autumn Reed (VIP Qualifier)
- Deserae Elmore
- Joseph Legg
- Diana Meyer
- Ray Norton
- Jonell Hendricks
- Jason Gauvreau
- Tina Stemple
- Summer Soesbee
- Michelle Fuller
- Beth Smith
- Cole Driggers
- Cynthia Rolland
- Joshua Lovell
- Denise Holliday