This Day in Country History: September 6

On Sept. 6, Glen Campbell played his final show, and The Highwomen released their debut album. Other significant events in the country music scene on this day include benefit concerts, a surprise guest appearance, and the destruction of the home of one of the industry's biggest stars.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Interesting achievements from Sept. 6 include:

The late Glen Campbell performed in Little Rock, Arkansas, as part of his Goodbye Tour, his final concert tour due to his battle with Alzheimer's disease. Campbell was a country music legend well-known for hits such as "Rhinestone Cowboy" and "Wichita Lineman." 2019: The Highwomen, made up of prominent country singer songwriters Maren Morris, Brandi Carlisle, Natalie Hemby, and Amanda Shires, released their self-titled debut album. The band's name is an homage to the 1980s supergroup The Highwaymen, comprised of Kris Kristofferson, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Johnny Cash.

Cultural Milestones

The following Sept. 6 events impacted the country music industry:

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum closed its Dierks Bentley: Every Mile a Memory exhibition, which showcased Bentley's instruments, stage wear, photos, song manuscripts, and other memorabilia, highlighting the singer's career. 2018: Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard performed at the inaugural Heart of Haiti Gala to help raise funds for pop star Jason Derulo's Just For You Foundation, which supports vulnerable Haitian populations.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Fans enjoyed the following shows on Sept. 6:

There was a surprise guest during soul rock band Lake Street Dive's performance at the Red Rock Amphitheatre near Denver, Colorado. Miranda Lambert took the stage to sing the quartet's song "I Can Change." 2019: Hunter Hayes headlined the Indianapolis Colts' annual kickoff concert, marking the beginning of the NFL season. Clayton Anderson and Renee Blair also performed during this free concert.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Weather challenges and a death impacted the country music industry on Sept. 6:

Hurricane Irma devastated the U.S. Virgin Islands, particularly St. Thomas and St. John, and country singer Kenny Chesney lost his home. This inspired Chesney to launch the Love for Love City Foundation, which provides disaster relief to affected communities. 2018: A memorial service for the late Nashville music executive Roy Wunsch, who helped launch the careers of Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, and Mary Chapin Carpenter, was held at the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Nashville, Tennessee. Mary Chapin Carpenter delivered a eulogy.