Cumberland County Kicks Off Month of Mental Health Help and Drug Abuse Treatment

Teams across Cumberland County started National Recovery Month with activities and training planned through September 2025. The program aims to boost mental health support and drug recovery aid in the area.

"Recovery is a journey that no one should have to walk alone," said C-FORT Coordinator Greg Berry, in a Cumberland County release. "This month, we not only celebrate those who have reclaimed their lives — we also reaffirm our commitment to helping others find their way back to hope and wholeness."

Now in its fifth year, the program centers on "Education, Empowerment, Remembrance." Staff will host community outreach events to teach about overdose prevention, distribute Narcan, and educate on harm reduction resources.

"By supporting recovery and reducing stigma, we are strengthening the foundation of public health and saving lives," said Dr. Kingsley Momodu, Chair of the Cumberland County Board of Health, in the Cumberland County release.

Last month's work provided help to individuals in high risk locations. They went to motels and stores, met people at homeless camps, and taught life-saving skills.

Throughout September, residents can take part in a wide range of recovery-focused events: