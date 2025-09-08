Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, Lainey Wilson Lead CMA Awards with Six Nominations Each

Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson lead all CMA Nominations with six each.

In a remarkable year for country music, Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, and Lainey Wilson each earned six nominations for the upcoming 59th Annual CMA Awards. The show will air live on ABC, November 19.

Newcomer Zach Top picked up five nominations, while Riley Green and Cody Johnson got four each. Veterans Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and Morgan Wallen each received three nominations.

"The nominees announced today represent some of the most impactful work happening across Country Music," Sarah Trahern said in a CMA news release.

Langley's hit song "you look like you love me" got her nominated for Single and Song of the Year. The track, which she wrote with Green and Aaron Raitiere, also helped put her in the running for Female Vocalist, Musical Event, Music Video, and New Artist categories.

For Moroney, "Am I Okay?" earned her spots in Single, Album, Song, and Music Video categories. She's also up for Female Vocalist and got a Musical Event nod for her duet with Kenny Chesney.

Wilson's chance at Entertainer of the Year headlines her impressive nominations. Her hit "4x4xU" is up for Single and Song awards, while her album "Whirlwind" is in the mix for its category.

The show's top prize - Entertainer of the Year - puts Combs, Johnson, Stapleton, Wallen, and Wilson head-to-head. Wallen, who won last year, is back to try for another win.

Top's impressive five nominations show he's made it big. His song "I Never Lie" is up for Single and Song awards, along with his album "Cold Beer & Country Music." He's also in the running for Male Vocalist and New Artist.