Fayetteville State University Enrolment Reaches All-Time High With Over 7,600 Students

Fayetteville State is celebrating another milestone with enrolment hitting 7,628 this fall. The surge marks their fourth straight record-breaking year, with 528 more students than in 2024.

"At Fayetteville State University, it's more than just numbers, but the quality within our numbers," Chancellor Darrell T. Allison said, in an FSU release.

The school welcomed its largest freshman class since 2007, bringing in 820 first-year students. These newcomers showed strong academic promise with a 3.32 grade point average. Success rates tell an impressive story. Student retention jumped to 78%. A striking 15-point increase from 2021. Military-connected enrollment topped 2,500 students.

Much of this growth is credited to NC Promise, a state initiative launched in 2022. The program slashes costs dramatically. In-state students pay just $500 per semester. Out-of-state students pay $2,500.

Academic trends show strength across the board. Traditional programs like business, nursing, and forensic science lead the way in enrolment. At the same time, new academic options are catching students' attention. New programs span cybersecurity, sports management, computer science, construction management, and supply chain studies.

Pamela Baldwin, who directs enrollment and student success, puts it plainly according to the FSU release: "Growth alone is never enough; what matters is what we do with it."