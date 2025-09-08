Fourteen Eastern NC Students Picked for $7.25M Teaching Scholarship Program at NC State

Pink Piggy bank on top of books with chalkboard in the background as concept image of the costs of education

NC State picked 14 teens from Eastern North Carolina as its fourth batch of Transformational Scholars. Each will get $40,000 across four years to train as teachers who'll work in their local schools.

Students from nine different counties won spots. Most will teach elementary kids. A few chose math, while others picked English, social studies, tech engineering, or science.

Sampson County led with four picks. Onslow sent three winners. Seven more counties - Edgecombe, Martin, Craven, Robeson, Pamlico, Brunswick, and Cumberland - each had one student make the cut.

"Each of these future educators carries a deep connection to Eastern North Carolina. Their commitment to return home to teach in the communities that helped shape them will make a lasting difference for local students," said Allison Mitchall, NC State College of Education's assistant dean for student success, per NC State.

The money comes in $10,000 chunks each year. Students might get extra cash based on what FAFSA says they need. They also get funds to study in other countries or attend big teaching events.

Christopher DeSousa, who'll study tech and engineering teaching, spoke from the heart. "Eastern North Carolina is home; if I manage to impact the life of one kid there, that will be a drop in the bucket compared to how much this community has done for me," DeSousa said in the NC State release.