Gray’s Creek Schools Finally Get Safe Drinking Water Back With New Filters

For the first time since 2017, students at Gray's Creek and Alderman Road Elementary Schools can safely drink from water fountains. Thanks to the installation of new filtration systems, long-standing concerns over chemical contamination are finally being addressed.

The $39,000 system cleans PFAS chemicals from drinking spots and kitchen areas. Officials put aside $23,000 more to add 14 spots where kids can fill water bottles. These quick fixes will work until workers finish an $11.82 million water line in mid-2026.

In October 2017, tests revealed harmful chemicals in the schools’ water supply. The source for the contamination was a Chemours Company plant located just 3.5 miles away. EPA studies indicate that PFAS chemicals may cause significant health problems. Scientists often refer to them as “forever chemicals” because they persist in the environment.

"My grandson went to Alderman Elementary School from kindergarten to sixth grade. He never got to drink out of the water fountain," said Ron Ross, a Gray's Creek community activist, according to CityView.

The water contamination spread far beyond the school grounds. Wells at nearby homes and businesses were also deemed unsafe.

For eight years, both schools had to distribute bottled water to students every day. Cumberland County officials want Chemours to cover the costs. A court hearing is scheduled to begin on September 29, 2025. So far, the company has not contributed financially to the new filtration systems.