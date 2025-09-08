WKML Lands Fourth Straight CMA Station of the Year Nomination

The Big 95.7 KML in Fayetteville is proud to announce we've been nominated for the Country Music Association Small Market Station of the Year award for the fourth year in a row.

"We are so excited to once again be recognized for the hard work we are doing to bring our community the best in Country music," said Sarah Weaver, Operations Manager for Beasley Fayetteville, and co-host of The Big Wake Up With Don Chase & Sarah. "We are so proud to do what we do every day, and we are so honored to see our station and the KML Family nominated for this award again."

WKML is up against four other stations for Small Market Station of the Year. WCOW in La Crosse, Wisconsin, KATI in Columbia, Missouri, KCLR in Columbia, Missouri, and WXBQ in Johnson City, Tennessee were the other four finalists.

"These stations represent the best of our industry, and we're honored to be recognized alongside them," Weaver said. "We strive to bring the best in country music, fun community events, and personal connection to all of our listeners."

Stations are selected based on a number of criteria, including community service, station ratings, Country Music industry leadership, digital presence, and how the on-air talent sounds on the station.

KML was also nominated for the Academy of Country Music Small Market Station of the Year this year.

Team KML on air is led by Sarah Weaver as Operations Manager and Programming Director. Don Chase and Minda Kistner also represent the station on air. AJ Lurie is Fayetteville Market Manager for Beasley Media Group.