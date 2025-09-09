Carolina Civic Center Unveils 2025-26 Mainstage Lineup, Launches New Annex

The Carolina Civic Center has announced its 2025-26 performance schedule in time for new annex grand opening

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater unveiled its 2025-26 performance schedule alongside a striking 9,000-square-foot expansion featuring the "Carolina Ballroom".

14th annual Robeson County Christmas Show

Starting November 24, the 14th annual Robeson County Christmas Show runs through December 13. Director Kendrix Singletary brings together local talent, mixing dance acts with youth and adult performances, plus special holiday guests.

The Hit Men of Country

January 30 marks the arrival of The Hit Men of Country, featuring musicians who backed Keith Urban, Wynonna, and Travis Tritt. They'll perform classics like "God Bless The USA" and "No One Else" while sharing tales from the road.

The U.S. Air Force Heritage Brass

The U.S. Air Force Heritage Brass, a 14-piece ensemble, offers a free concert on February 11.

The Country Gentlemen Show

March brings The Country Gentlemen Show on the 12th, blending traditional and contemporary bluegrass sounds.

My Time to Shine Talent Competition

Contestants vie for a $1,000 prize at the My Time to Shine Talent Competition on April 11.

Summer Musical: Hairspray

Six performances of "Hairspray" close the season in June under Singletary's direction. Performances run from June 10 to June 14.

Season tickets go on sale September 15 at 1 p.m. School performances open for booking September 11. Ticket prices range from $15 to $35, and if you pick five shows or more you get a 20% discount. Purchase through the official website, call in, or visit 315 North Chestnut Street in Lumberton's downtown district.