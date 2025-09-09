NC DMV Hires 64 New Employees to Improve Wait Times

At Thursday's NC Transportation Summit in Raleigh, DMV Commissioner Paul Tine unveiled steps to slash wait times through tech updates and staff additions.

According to ABC 11, the NC DMV has filled 64 new driver's license examiner positions. They are also planning to add more offices which will bring more jobs in the near future.

"The governor said you need to hire these people in 30 days, which is unheard of inside of state government," Tine said, per WRAL. "That mandate allowed OSHR and commerce to come together and assist us."

In addition to increasing staff, new scanning tools now sit in offices statewide. These updates mean fewer in-person visits. Residents can now finish tasks through web portals and self-service stations.

This push for better service started when Gov. Josh Stein ordered fixes for the slow service plaguing offices across North Carolina. Complaints about wait times had piled up for months.