NC State Takes On Wake Forest in Thursday Night ACC Clash

The Wolfpack hits the road to Winston-Salem as a seven-point favorite over the Demon Deacons. Both squads stand unbeaten at 2-0 as they kick off their ACC schedules.

According to Pack Pride, bookmakers predict a tight battle, setting the over/under at 53.5. A season low for NC State's games. Through two games, NC State puts up 32.5 per outing, while Wake averages 26.

NC State's path to 2-0 shows two different performances. In their opener, they gutted out a 24–17 win behind a gritty defensive effort. But in Week 2, the script flipped with a high-scoring victory over Virginia, featuring four rushing touchdowns. While the ground game flourished, the defense showed cracks, surrendering 31 points and over 514 yards.

On the other sideline, Wake Forest survived a scare in Week 1, edging past Kennesaw State 10–9. But their offense came alive against Western Carolina when Demond Claiborne exploded for 193 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries. His 83-yard touchdown sprint was the highlight of the day and put the ACC on notice.

The short week cuts prep time for both sides. NC State aims to snag its first road win and ACC victory.