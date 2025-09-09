Zac Brown Puts Millions of His Own Money into Las Vegas Sphere Shows

Zac Brown is taking a significant financial risk to bring his vision to life with a Las Vegas residency at the Sphere, personally investing between $6 to $8 million of his own money. The ambitious project has even put him in terrible debt while he produces an exciting new performance that combines music, narrative, and immersive visual experiences.

The Sphere opened in late 2023 as a vessel with a reported $2.3 billion budget, and has already seen some big-name acts like U2 and No Doubt. Known for the multi-million-dollar payouts their residencies can provide, Brown's own investment is even more significant. Ticket prices are expected to be offered between $300-$2,000, and he can earn between $1-$2 million if more performances occur, plainly making the whole residency profitable at a significant expense.

Brown's goal is to deliver a live experience on par with legendary bands such as the Grateful Dead and the Rolling Stones. The show will feature surprise cover songs and deeply personal stories, providing fans with a unique and unpredictable performance that reflects Brown's dedication to creating a once-in-a-lifetime event.

“Just going into debt to make it happen,” Brown, 46, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting the upcoming shows, which kick off in December. “It's a big moment in time, and it's like, for us, I want to be among the names of the Grateful Dead and the Rolling Stones and the bands that take that lifelong career impact fan journey to be able to do that. This is our statement to try to step into that.”