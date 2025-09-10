Garth Brooks to Headline Milwaukee’s Summerfest 2026 in First Show in Over a Decade

Garth Brooks will headline Milwaukee's Summerfest 2026 with a concert on June 17 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. This performance marks Brooks' first appearance at the festival and his first concert in Milwaukee in over a decade. Summerfest announced the headliner on Sept. 8 via X (formerly Twitter). Pre-sale tickets are available now, with public ticket sales beginning Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. Central Time. Tickets can be purchased through the official Summerfest website, Ticketmaster, or in person at the venue box office.

This special concert is scheduled the day before Summerfest officially kicks off on June 18. The festival will run through July 4 over three weekends, continuing its tradition of hosting major pre-festival concerts. Past pre-festival highlights include the Rolling Stones' performance before the 2015 event.

An official Garth Brooks pre-party will be held at Henry Maier Festival Park's South Gate, featuring live entertainment, food, beverages, and specialty cocktails. Additional details about the event will be announced closer to the date.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Garth Brooks to Summerfest and cannot imagine a better way to kick off the festival in 2026,” Sarah Pancheri, president and CEO, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., said in a statement. “This show is not to be missed. We've seen countless iconic performances over nearly six decades, and this promises to be one of the most memorable yet!”

Summerfest 2026 will feature a diverse lineup of top artists, including James Taylor, Hozier, Lainey Wilson, Megan Thee Stallion, and The Lumineers, maintaining its reputation as the World's Largest Music Festival.