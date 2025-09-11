$17.5M Gillis Hill Road Project Will Bring Less Traffic and More Safety With Extra Lanes

State officials approved a $17.5 million expansion of Gillis Hill Road. Workers will make changes to improve traffic flow and safety on the one-mile stretch in western Cumberland County.

The contract, awarded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation, will expand the road from two to four lanes, extend west of Celtic Drive, and reach into Hoke County’s Rockfish community.

Highland Paving Co. will carry out the work, which includes raised medians, sidewalks, marked bicycle lanes, and concrete curbs and gutters. The improvements aim to improve travel safety and traffic flow.

Construction is set to begin this fall, with a deadline of summer 2028 for full completion.

This project builds on a section already under construction between Raeford and Stoney Point roads, which is expected to be open by next spring.