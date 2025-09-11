Charles Wesley Godwin’s ‘Live From Steel City’ Album To Release on Sept. 26

Charles Wesley Godwin has announced his first live album, Live From Steel City, set for release on Sept. 26. The album conveys the thrill and vitality of his live shows, performed at one of his sold-out shows at Stage AE in Pittsburgh on Sept. 14, 2024. It includes 23 tracks, showcasing his ascension as an elite performer in country and folk music while performing live.

The tracklist includes songs from his acclaimed albums Family Ties (2023), How The Mighty Fall (2021), and Seneca (2019). It also features covers of classics from artists like Tyler Childers, Merle Haggard, and John Denver, culminating with a powerful performance of “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

To give fans an early taste of the album, a three-song sampler was released on Sept. 5, including “Cue Country Roads,” “Family Ties,” and “Hardwood Floors.” A full album preview is scheduled for Sept. 20.

“I'm so pumped to share the live show the boys and I have curated in bars, clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums over the last several years,” Godwin shares. “There's just something about the energy of a live crowd that you can't replicate in a studio, and I think that shines through on this album in a big way. Stage AE was a special place to be on Sept. 14, 2024, and come Sept. 26, 2025, everyone can experience it with us. Let's go!”

Godwin's upcoming tour spans the U.S. and Canada from September to November 2025. He will headline his own shows, including a sold-out performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and join Whiskey Myers and Eric Church as a supporting act. His appearances at AmericanaFest, including the 3rd and Lindsley and the Skydeck performances, undeniably solidify his ever-growing prominence.