Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: September 12 – September 14

From classic cars and live theater to family-friendly fun, Fayetteville is buzzing with events this weekend. Don't miss the Mopars of Fayetteville 8th Annual First Responders Car, Truck, & Bike Show, the musical Cabaret, and Sock Monster Story Time with Bethany Bushhouse. Plus, enjoy festivals, art activities, and live music happening all around town.

Mopars of Fayetteville 8th Annual First Responders Car, Truck, & Bike Show

Car, truck, and bike show featuring food trucks and fun When: Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville Cost: Free to attend; Cars/Trucks $45.00, and Motorcycles $35.00

Classic cars, custom builds, muscle cars, trucks, jeeps, and bikes all come together for a full day celebrating car culture at its finest at the 8th Annual First Responders Car, Truck, & Bike Show. Enjoy live music, delicious bites from food trucks, family-friendly fun, exciting awards, and giveaways throughout the day. From sleek rides to bold, one-of-a-kind designs, there's something for gearheads, collectors, and casual fans alike.

Cabaret

Live musical theater When: Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 13, 2025, at 2 p.m. (additional shows available through Sept. 28, 2025)

Gilbert Theater, 116 Green St., Fayetteville Cost: General Admission $22; Students, Seniors, Military, and Teachers $20; and Groups of 10+ $15/each

Step into 1920s Berlin, where the glittering world of the Cabaret offers escape as darkness looms. It tells the story of American writer Cliff and free-spirited singer Sally Bowles in a city full of passion and unrest, all revealed through the shield of a provocative Emcee. As love blooms for boarding house owner Fräulein Schneider and Jewish shopkeeper Herr Schultz, darkness flickers with the rise of the Third Reich. Escaping the hotel's oppressive embrace, dreams beckon in the songs - "Willkommen," "Cabaret," "Don't Tell Mama," "Two Ladies," and more. Cabaret is a tender, heartbreaking, and brilliantly funny story of love, hope, survival, and the price of complacency.

Sock Monster Story Time with Bethany Bushhouse

Special story time followed by an author book signing When: Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at 1 p.m.

Barnes & Noble, Glensford Commons, 121 Glensford Drive, Fayetteville Cost: Free to attend; copies of the book available for purchase

Join author Bethany Bushouse for a fun and interactive Sock Monster Story Time. Kids of all ages can help solve the playful mystery of the missing sock through an engaging read-aloud adventure. After the story, stick around to meet the author and get your book signed. This family-friendly event is perfect for young readers and anyone who loves a good mystery with a silly twist.

Other Events

Fayetteville is packed with weekend fun, from live music and art-filled adventures to a lively festival experience.