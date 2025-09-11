Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: September 12 – September 14
From classic cars and live theater to family-friendly fun, Fayetteville is buzzing with events this weekend. Don't miss the Mopars of Fayetteville 8th Annual First Responders Car, Truck, & Bike Show, the musical Cabaret, and Sock Monster Story Time with Bethany Bushhouse. Plus, enjoy festivals, art activities, and live music happening all around town.
Mopars of Fayetteville 8th Annual First Responders Car, Truck, & Bike Show
- What: Car, truck, and bike show featuring food trucks and fun
- When: Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville
- Cost: Free to attend; Cars/Trucks $45.00, and Motorcycles $35.00
Classic cars, custom builds, muscle cars, trucks, jeeps, and bikes all come together for a full day celebrating car culture at its finest at the 8th Annual First Responders Car, Truck, & Bike Show. Enjoy live music, delicious bites from food trucks, family-friendly fun, exciting awards, and giveaways throughout the day. From sleek rides to bold, one-of-a-kind designs, there's something for gearheads, collectors, and casual fans alike.
Cabaret
- What: Live musical theater
- When: Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 13, 2025, at 2 p.m. (additional shows available through Sept. 28, 2025)
- Where: Gilbert Theater, 116 Green St., Fayetteville
- Cost: General Admission $22; Students, Seniors, Military, and Teachers $20; and Groups of 10+ $15/each
Step into 1920s Berlin, where the glittering world of the Cabaret offers escape as darkness looms. It tells the story of American writer Cliff and free-spirited singer Sally Bowles in a city full of passion and unrest, all revealed through the shield of a provocative Emcee. As love blooms for boarding house owner Fräulein Schneider and Jewish shopkeeper Herr Schultz, darkness flickers with the rise of the Third Reich. Escaping the hotel's oppressive embrace, dreams beckon in the songs - "Willkommen," "Cabaret," "Don't Tell Mama," "Two Ladies," and more. Cabaret is a tender, heartbreaking, and brilliantly funny story of love, hope, survival, and the price of complacency.
Sock Monster Story Time with Bethany Bushhouse
- What: Special story time followed by an author book signing
- When: Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at 1 p.m.
- Where: Barnes & Noble, Glensford Commons, 121 Glensford Drive, Fayetteville
- Cost: Free to attend; copies of the book available for purchase
Join author Bethany Bushouse for a fun and interactive Sock Monster Story Time. Kids of all ages can help solve the playful mystery of the missing sock through an engaging read-aloud adventure. After the story, stick around to meet the author and get your book signed. This family-friendly event is perfect for young readers and anyone who loves a good mystery with a silly twist.
Other Events
Fayetteville is packed with weekend fun, from live music and art-filled adventures to a lively festival experience.
- The Unleashed Fest. Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, from 4:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Seven Horsemen Billiards, 715 W. Rowan St., Fayetteville
- Nature Play Day: Art Explosion. Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, from 10 a.m. to noon at Cape Fear Botanical Garden, 536 North Eastern Blvd., Fayetteville
- The Chris Nelson Band. Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, from 9 p.m. to midnight at Paddy's Irish Public House, 2606 Raeford Road, Suite B, Fayetteville