Universities Offer TikTok Classes as Social Media Marketing Rises in Academia

At Duke University, a class turned viral sensation pulled in 145,000 followers. Students made clips that caught 80 million eyes in one term.

The class, Building Global Audiences, teaches students how to identify trends and analyze data while producing real-world social content. Professor Aaron Dinin leads the course through the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Institute, emphasizing that it goes far beyond chasing TikTok fame.

Other schools are following the trend. Programs at USC, UVA, and Arkansas Tech now combine social media training with studies in film, advertising, and business. Students split their time between technical lessons and hands-on practice, with companies like TikTok stepping in to offer guidance and career connections. These courses carry full academic weight, counted alongside math or science.

The results are already clear. One Duke student used skills from the class to land a LinkedIn job, showing how quickly digital know-how converts into workplace opportunities. As the social media industry grows into a billion-dollar force, universities want graduates ready for a world driven by clicks, views, and influence.