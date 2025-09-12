Cumberland Library to Start Artist Residency Program with $50,260 Grant

A fresh wave of art will soon hit Cumberland County. The Public library secured $50,260 in federal funding to bring artists right into its walls. This new Creative Collaborations project springs from Library Services and Technology Act funds.

Artists selected for the program will spend months working inside the library. Visitors can watch artists create and even join in hands-on activities. The project connects local artists and art teachers, letting kids participate in art-making that builds on what they learn in school. This approach brings art education to life and enhances classroom learning.

"This residency will help connect our community through the power of art," said Cumberland County Senior Branch Manager and Co-Project Manager Gracey Gordon, according to Cumberland County News.

Local art experts from Fayetteville will mentor the resident artists, while a group of library supporters will contribute additional funds to extend the project into more neighborhoods. Funding flows from the Institute of Museum and Library Services with oversight by the State Library of North Carolina, ensuring the resources are used wisely.