John Fogerty Gets BMI Troubadour Award, Plans Legacy Tour After Rights Win

In 2025, IME's BMI Troubadour Award dinner was hosted in Nashville to salute John Fogerty for his phenomenal career and for his lasting impact on American music. The invitation-only event was held in advance of AmericanaFest week with a wide range of artists, music industry professionals, and fans in attendance to honor Fogerty's influence.

Fogerty is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performer and was the original frontman for Creedence Clearwater Revival, whose artistry has crossed genres for decades. The evening featured dynamic performances of CCR classics by artists including Lainey Wilson and The War and Treaty, along with video tributes from Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, and Eric Church.

Said Wilson, right before performing, “I first moved to Nashville in 2011 in my little camper trailer. My daddy sent me with a box of CDs, and he put your CD on top. He said, ‘This one right here, this is the one that you need to listen to when you get there to write your music.' And I'll never forget that. I'm one of your biggest fans, and I just appreciate you. You have inspired me and influenced me so much, and everybody in this room. So let's crank it up.”

Fogerty released his new album, Legacy, earlier this year, featuring 20 re-recorded hits that celebrate his artistic independence after gaining full ownership of his CCR catalog in 2023. During the evening, he reflected on his decades-long legal battles, including his landmark Supreme Court victory in 1985. He also shared heartfelt stories about his family, especially his wife Julie, before performing live with his sons. Together, they delivered energetic renditions of “Up Around the Bend” and “Bad Moon Rising,” even engaging in a spirited guitar duel.

“First of all, I'm pretty overwhelmed,” Fogerty said at the beginning of his acceptance speech, “that so many of you came here tonight, so many people I'm fans of, and that you've touched me with the things you've said and the way you've sung your songs. I kind of can't actually believe this is really happening. Maybe I just went through a side door and into a strange new universe or something.”