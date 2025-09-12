Robeson Community College Hosts Lineman Rodeo, Showcasing Graduates’ Skills and Boosting Job Opportunities

A group of nineteen graduates showcased their abilities at Robeson Community College's Lineman Rodeo at the end of August. The event took place right after they received their certificates from the Electrical Lineman program.

At the college's pole yard, the new graduates put their 11-week training to the test. They climbed poles while carrying eggs without breaking them and raced against time to save mock victims in rescue drills.

"This rodeo gives students the opportunity to demonstrate the skills they have learned over the past 11 weeks. Their performance and scores reflect not only their progress, but also how they may be placed within the industry," said Tim Bryant to EducationNC, director of industrial technologies at RCC.

The training program at Robeson Community College fills a vital workforce need in Robeson County and the surrounding areas. The course provides students with essential skills for utility work, including the opportunity to earn a Commercial Driver’s License, a credential highly valued in the industry.

Graduate Allen Britt shared his thoughts with EdNC. "It has always been my dream to become a lineman," Britt said. "The preparation involved a great deal of climbing, hard work, and dedication." Others found the program’s emphasis on safety especially valuable, mastering careful climbing techniques, pole inspections, and rescue procedures that will serve graduates well as they embark on their careers.