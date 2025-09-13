This Day in Country History: September 13

There have been numerous noteworthy moments in country music that occurred on Sept. 13, such as honorary awards, record certifications, music festivals, and legends passing away. Keep reading to find out more about these moments and others from this day in country history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These honors and certifications happened on Sept. 13:

The now disbanded duo Florida Georgia Line received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for their album Can't Say I Ain't Country. Additionally, their song "H.O.L.Y." jumped from Gold to 5x Platinum and "Simple" climbed from a Gold certification to a 2x Platinum. 2017: Sturgill Simpson won Album of the Year for A Sailor's Guide to Earth at the Americana Honors & Awards ceremony held at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The late John Prine won Artist of the Year, and Marty Stuart & The Fabulous Superlatives won Group/Duo of the Year.

Cultural Milestones

There were a few cultural milestones that happened on Sept. 13, including:

Kacey Musgraves donned an elegant country look to attend the Met Gala. This prestigious event is one of the biggest fundraisers to benefit the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the attendance of Kacey Musgraves gave a positive nod to the country music industry. 2021: The legendary Loretta Lynn hosted a charitable event to raise money for victims of the recent flooding throughout Humphreys County in Tennessee. The benefit called Loretta Lynn's Friends: Hometown Rising featured Luke Combs, Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood, and Garth Brooks.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These fun music festivals happened on Sept. 13:

At the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, held in Bristol, Virginia, fans were excited to see artists such as Ashley McBryde, Anthony Childress, and Ali Epperson. Jaime Wyatt and The Red Clay Strays also took the stage at this music festival. 2024: Hank Williams Jr., Shane Smith & The Saints, and The Cadillac Three headlined the Born & Raised Music Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma. Other artists' fans were thrilled to see included William Clark Green and Colby Acuff.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a death to a criminal charge being dismissed, Sept. 13 hosted these industry changes and challenges:

Grand Ole Opry member Wilma Lee Cooper died of natural causes at the age of 90. Cooper and her husband, Stoney Cooper, performed throughout the 1950s and 1960s. After Stoney's death, she continued to perform with the Clinch Mountain Clan and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1957. 2018: Gretchen Wilson had her misdemeanor breach of peace charge dismissed. The singer of "Redneck Woman" was alleged to have been in a confrontation with another passenger on an airplane, but the charge was dismissed, and Wilson was ordered to pay $500 to a charity to settle the charge.