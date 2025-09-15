Dylan Marlowe, Wife Natalie Announce They Are Expecting Twins

Dylan Marlowe and Natalie Marlowe attend The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Up-and-coming country star Dylan Marlowe and his wife, Natalie, revealed they're expecting twins.

"MARLOWE PARTY OF 4 COMING SOON 🤎," Natalie shared in an Instagram post alongside ultrasound pictures and a photo of her baby bump. In an Instagram story, Dylan expressed his excitement: "Thank you Jesus for the biggest blessing ever."

The couple got married in Nashville 2 years ago. Dylan celebrated by dropping "You Were Right (Nat's Song)" - a special song for his bride, who works as a realtor.

They join other Nashville artists expecting babies in 2025, including Kelsey Hart, Hailey Whitters, and Hannah Ellis.

After moving from Statesboro, Georgia to Nashville in 2018, Dylan has grown his following to over half a million fans. His cover of "drivers license" went viral and got industry heads turning.

His song "Boys Back Home" has racked up more than 50 million streams worldwide. During his breakout year in 2023, he wrote Jon Pardi's number one hit "Last Night Lonely" and made his first appearance at the Grand Ole Opry.