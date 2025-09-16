Fun City Adventure Park Opens on Skibo Road in Former Gander Outdoors Spot

Fun City Adventure Park opens a massive fun zone on Skibo Road at the old Gander Outdoors space.

A massive play zone burst onto the scene at 1910 Skibo Road. Fun City Adventure Park transformed the old Gander Outdoors space in Fayetteville's Marketfair Mall on August 8, 2025.

Inside, thrill-seekers find an action-packed wonderland. Trampolines stretch across wide spaces. Daring visitors tackle winding obstacle courses, while others swing through ninja challenges or scale towering climbing walls.

"As long as it's nothing too crazy or too smelly," people can bring their own food into the place, said manager Oliver Cao, per The Fayetteville Observer.

Safety comes first. Special trampoline socks are required and can be bought for $3.50 if goers do not already have a pair of their own. Adults must sign waivers but kids under 18 need both a parent present and signed permission.

Want a unique thrill? Try bumper ball. Players crash and bounce while wrapped in giant inflatable suits. When you need a breather, the arcade mixes classic games with cutting-edge entertainment.

Admission runs $21 for an hour, $24 for 90 minutes, and $28 for two hours. Small jumpers under 43 inches pay less: $19 for an hour, $22 for 90 minutes, and $25 for two hours. Party packages that includes jump time, pizza, socks, drinks, and a private party space are available for higher rates.