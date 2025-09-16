Tate McRae and Megan Moroney’s Emotional Duet Stuns Nashville, Sparks Collaboration Buzz

During Tate McRae's stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for her Miss Possessive Tour, she and Megan Moroney had a surprise performance together. The pair delivered a heartfelt acoustic duet of Moroney's hit “6 Months Later,” with both artists seated on stools and Moroney playing her guitar. Fans enthusiastically sang along, and the song's themes of heartbreak and resilience sparked one of the most energetic audience reactions outside of recent Taylor Swift concerts.

McRae, dressed in a sweeping black number, introduced Moroney to the crowd, saying, “I'm so excited to announce a special guest tonight. I'm such a massive fan. Give it up for Megan Moroney.” Moroney brought a signature country flair to the stage, wearing cowgirl boots and playing a rhinestone guitar.

The performance comes amid a career surge for Moroney. Her current single, “6 Months Later,” has reached the Top 10 on Billboard Hot Country Songs and debuted at #30 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also recently won the MTV Video Music Award for Best Country with “Am I Okay?” and earned six CMA Award nominations. Earlier this year, she performed “6 Months Later” live at the MTV VMAs. During a June 2025 conversation with People, Moroney said that she is a fan of McRae and Olivia Rodrigo, and is hoping to collaborate with the two.

Speculation is ramping up about a potential future collaboration between Moroney and McRae. The two have performed together before, including a surprise rendition of “Tennessee Orange” in Nashville. Their latest duet has fueled talk of a potential joint release, especially as McRae's own career hits new highs following her first Billboard Hot 100 number one with Morgan Wallen on their duet “What I Want.”