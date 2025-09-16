Wedding Bells Alert: Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Are Engaged!

Country queen Reba McEntire and Rex Linn are engaged! The glow-up from friendship to fiancé status is everything we didn’t know we needed. Here’s the full scoop, from when they first met, to when they started dating, and their engagement.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn’s Relationship Timeline

McEntire and Linn first met in the 1990s but only started dating after reconnecting in 2020. In an interview with Today in 2021, the Reba star shared, “In 2020, when Mama got sick, he called me. We'd gotten to see each other before because we're both on Young Sheldon. So, starting in March of 2020, we just kept talking and visiting and finally got together, see each other in June.”

The Queen of Country added, “And we've been pretty much inseparable ever since.”

A source told PEOPLE that the couple has been engaged for a couple of months now: “It happened a few months ago and they are very happy.”

McEntire: “Rex and I Get Along in Every Aspect”

Earlier this year, McEntire opened up about her relationship with Linn in an interview with Fox News Digital. She said, “Well, Rex and I get along in every aspect. He's a better cook than I am, so I like that, for sure. We love Longhorns, we love the cowboy way of life, cowgirl way of life, and we both got into the entertainment industry.”

She added, “He's an actor. I'm a singer. I love to act. Now we act together. So, it's just the perfect union, absolutely. And we get along great. We do argue now. We argue a lot, but we have fun doing that too.”

McEntire and Linn both starred in NBC’s Happy Place, with Season 2 about to premiere on November 7.

She also explained how they were able to make the relationship work, even though they spent some time apart at the beginning due to the pandemic. She told E! News, “We didn't get to see each other from January ‘til June 16. But we created an intimacy by texting and talking over the telephone that we wouldn't have gotten if we'd have been together all of that time.”

The “One Promise Too Late” singer is also grateful that their foundation is friendship before coming together and that even though she’s been divorced twice, she’s willing to give marriage another try if it’s what Linn, who’s never been married, wants. “I'm truly committed to Rex. So, if that's something he feels totally strong about, that's fine with me. He's never been married before. So, if he wants to experience that, I'm OK with that.”