Four Oaks Progresses with Novo Nordisk Plant Plans Despite Community Worries

Four Oaks officials voted yes on Monday to add 70 acres to the town borders for a new Novo Nordisk drug plant. The vote went through despite strong pushback from people who live nearby. The spot sits between Spring Lake Road and Keen Road on Highway 96.

The switch from county to town control means the site can now hook up to Four Oaks water and sewer systems. Three plots make up the land, with Johnnie Johnson and Four Oaks Farms LLC as owners.

Dean Benson, who farms the land next door, spoke up about his fears. "We're a quiet neighborhood. It's always been family-owned down here," Benson said, per WTVD. "We do need development in Four Oaks. I agree with that. But this is just not the right type of environment."

People who own homes near the site might soon become town residents. At Monday's meeting, many said they felt left in the dark about joining Four Oaks.

This growth push comes right after Novo Nordisk cut 9,000 jobs worldwide. The company, which makes Ozempic and Wegovy weight loss drugs, wants to put more money into science, sales, and making more products.

With plants already running in Clayton and Durham, no one knows yet if North Carolina workers will lose jobs. The state's Department of Commerce hasn't gotten any WARN notices - the papers companies must file when they plan big layoffs.