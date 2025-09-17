Hannah McFarland and Chase Rice Drop New Duet ‘Foolin”

Chase Rice has joined rising artist Hannah McFarland for her new single, "Foolin'," marking the first time Rice has been featured on another artist's country track. The collaboration represents a major milestone for both artists, with McFarland continuing to build her profile following recent appearances on songs by Riley Green and Brett Young.

McFarland co-wrote "Foolin'" with Madison Kozak and Rivers Rutherford. It is her first release since her February debut EP, Broken Hearts, which drew strong attention from fans and critics. The song's lyrics explore the playful romantic tension between two friends who are hesitant to admit their true feelings, set against a backdrop of bright melodies and soulful energy.

"Having Chase on this song not only gives it more life, but it gave me a chance to work with one of my close friends on a project that I was already excited about since the day it was written," says McFarland. "Can't wait to get 'Foolin' out into the world!"

"The first time Hannah and I wrote together, we wrote a really badass song. I knew she was talented, but I gained a new level of respect for her after that day," Rice adds. "A little later on, when she played me a song that I could tell she was really excited about and asked if it's something I'd record with her, it was an obvious yes. It's the first country song I've ever been featured on, and I love that Hannah asked me of all people to be a part of it."

Both artists promoted the release heavily on social media, and anticipation grew after they performed "Foolin" live at the Boots and Hearts Music Festival in Ontario. The official music video, directed by Julia Robert, features retro-style visuals of McFarland and Rice in an analog photobooth, scenes with tequila, and a surprise appearance by Rice's dog, Jack.