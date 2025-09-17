LREMC 85th Annual Meeting

The Big 95.7 WKML invites Lumbee River EMC members to save the date for the 85th Annual Meeting on October 9th. Drive-thru registration and gift pickup will be available from 7 am to 6:30 pm, followed by the business meeting at 7:30 pm via Facebook. This is an important event for our community, so we encourage everyone to attend the meeting to stay informed and engaged. Sponsored by Lumbee River EMC. Click here to learn more.