Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: September 19-September 21

Fayetteville has an exciting weekend in store for you. Take in a courageous retelling of "Romeo and Juliet" under the stars, enjoy tasty treats at the NC Taco Festival, and celebrate culture and empowerment with Sista Soul Fest NC. With food, art, and live performances, there's something for everyone to experience.

"Romeo and Juliet" by Sweet Tea Shakespeare

What: A gritty, '80s-inspired reimagining of Shakespeare's timeless tragedy

When: Friday, Sept. 19; Saturday, Sept. 20; and Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (additional dates through Sept. 28, 2025)

Where: Outdoors at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 1601 Raeford Road, Fayetteville

Outdoors at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 1601 Raeford Road, Fayetteville Cost: Adult $22, Senior (55+) $20, Military/Gold Star Family $19, Student $12, children 6 and under free with a paid adult ticket

Sweet Tea Shakespeare presents a bold, '80s-inspired take on "Romeo and Juliet," where love and violence collide amidst boardroom rivalries and rebellious youth. This outdoor immersive performance reinterprets Shakespeare's famous tragedy with a raw aesthetic and live pre-show music to enfold audience members in the action. Sweet Tea Shakespeare is recognized for their dynamic performances and unique stories, and this performance will serve a fresh experience that successfully blends classic themes with present-day takes on love, conflict, and fate.

NC Taco Festival

What: A flavor-packed celebration of tacos, culture, and community

When: Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Golfview Greenway, 3644 Golfview Road, Hope Mills

Golfview Greenway, 3644 Golfview Road, Hope Mills Cost: Free admission or VIP experience available for $50; vendors will have items available for purchase

The NC Taco Festival is an event that celebrates community, culture, and great food. Taste a bunch of tacos from over 10 food trucks and stands, and enjoy an enthusiastic marketplace with over 100 vendors selling local art, crafts, and other unique items. This event offers live music, family activities, and an awesome atmosphere of fun, flavor, and memories.

2025 Sista Soul Fest NC

What: An empowering celebration of Black women and culture

When: Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 226 The Warehouse, 226 Donaldson St., Fayetteville

226 The Warehouse, 226 Donaldson St., Fayetteville Cost: Free

Sista Soul Fest NC returns for its fourth year, celebrating community, culture, and connection. With the 2025 theme "Voices of Strength," the festival shines a spotlight on the powerful stories and contributions of Black women and culture-bearers who uplift and inspire. Attendees can shop with local women-owned businesses, enjoy incredible food and entertainment, and connect with the vibrant community. This empowering event honors heritage, resilience, and creativity.

