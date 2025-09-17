Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: September 19-September 21
Fayetteville has an exciting weekend in store for you.
Fayetteville has an exciting weekend in store for you.
"Romeo and Juliet" by Sweet Tea Shakespeare
- What: A gritty, '80s-inspired reimagining of Shakespeare's timeless tragedy
- When: Friday, Sept. 19; Saturday, Sept. 20; and Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (additional dates through Sept. 28, 2025)
- Where: Outdoors at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 1601 Raeford Road, Fayetteville
- Cost: Adult $22, Senior (55+) $20, Military/Gold Star Family $19, Student $12, children 6 and under free with a paid adult ticket
Sweet Tea Shakespeare presents a bold, '80s-inspired take on "Romeo and Juliet," where love and violence collide amidst boardroom rivalries and rebellious youth. This outdoor immersive performance reinterprets Shakespeare's famous tragedy with a raw aesthetic and live pre-show music to enfold audience members in the action. Sweet Tea Shakespeare is recognized for their dynamic performances and unique stories, and this performance will serve a fresh experience that successfully blends classic themes with present-day takes on love, conflict, and fate.
NC Taco Festival
- What: A flavor-packed celebration of tacos, culture, and community
- When: Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Golfview Greenway, 3644 Golfview Road, Hope Mills
- Cost: Free admission or VIP experience available for $50; vendors will have items available for purchase
The NC Taco Festival is an event that celebrates community, culture, and great food. Taste a bunch of tacos from over 10 food trucks and stands, and enjoy an enthusiastic marketplace with over 100 vendors selling local art, crafts, and other unique items. This event offers live music, family activities, and an awesome atmosphere of fun, flavor, and memories.
2025 Sista Soul Fest NC
- What: An empowering celebration of Black women and culture
- When: Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: 226 The Warehouse, 226 Donaldson St., Fayetteville
- Cost: Free
Sista Soul Fest NC returns for its fourth year, celebrating community, culture, and connection. With the 2025 theme "Voices of Strength," the festival shines a spotlight on the powerful stories and contributions of Black women and culture-bearers who uplift and inspire. Attendees can shop with local women-owned businesses, enjoy incredible food and entertainment, and connect with the vibrant community. This empowering event honors heritage, resilience, and creativity.
Other Events
Fayetteville is set for a weekend full of flavor, culture, and creativity. From savoring authentic Greek cuisine to sampling fine bourbons and experiencing live artistic performances, there's something for everyone to enjoy:
- Fayetteville Greek Festival 2025: Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, from noon to 6 p.m. at 614 Oakridge Ave., Fayetteville
- Heritage & Harvest Bourbon Showcase: Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, from noon to 5 p.m. at Cape Fear Botanical Garden, 536 N. Eastern Blvd., Fayetteville
- MUSE IN THE CITY: Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at 226 The Warehouse, 226 Donaldson St., Fayetteville