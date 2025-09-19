Jelly Roll Helps Raise $2.2 Million at T.J. Martell Foundation’s 50th Anniversary Gala in NYC

The T.J. Martell Foundation celebrated its 50th anniversary in style at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on Sept. 16. It raised in excess of $2.2 million to support cutting-edge research and treatment initiatives focused on cancer.

Jelly Roll was the highlight of the night and performed a nearly full set while currently on tour in Europe. Rising British singer Sekou also took the stage, delivering soulful renditions of his songs, including “Love Language” and “Better Man.”

Jelly Roll also spoke to the crowd at length:

“I'm more nervous than normal,” he said, “And I was like, well, I know why. I'm in New York City. I'm at the T.J. Martell gala. It's a big deal. It's like, I'm obviously more nervous than normal. I said, probably the most nervous I've ever been, and this is a really unique comparison that y'all will get, was when I performed very recently at the Vatican for the Pope. And the first time I got invited to do the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy party — Clive Davis and the Pope! So quite a parallel that can only happen at an event like this, I reckon.”

The milestone gala marked the debut of the Circle of Legends award, created to honor visionary leaders who have significantly contributed to the foundation's mission. Influential figures such as Michele Anthony, Clarence Avant, and Clive Davis were among those recognized for their decades of dedication to the fight against cancer.

“For 50 years, the music industry's generosity has fueled lifesaving cancer research,” said Lynn-Anne Huck, CEO of the T.J. Martell Foundation. “Honoring our Circle of Legends reminds us that together, we can turn music's promise into tomorrow's cures.”

“The Circle of Legends celebrates the visionaries whose leadership built this Foundation and carried it forward,” said Gawley. “Their dedication has created a legacy of progress — uniting our industry and inspiring hope for generations to come.”