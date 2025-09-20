This Day in Country History: September 20

Sept. 20 has been a big day in country music history. Thomas Rhett headlined at Madison Square Garden for the first time, Dolly Parton entertained audience members at a theatrical performance, and major stars performed at a gala fundraiser for the opening of a new wildlife museum and attraction.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Breakthroughs and milestones for Sept. 20 include:

2019: Thomas Rhett headlined the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sept. 20. Rhett's performance at this iconic venue was a stop for his Very Hot Summer tour. He closed his tour on Oct. 12 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Cultural Milestones

There have been some significant milestones on this day:

2017: Big names took the stage at the Nashville Songwriters Association 50 Years of Songs concert held at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Kris Kristofferson, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, and Billy Ray Cyrus all performed at this legendary event.

Notable Recordings and Performances

A couple of fun music festivals have taken place on Sept. 20:

2024: Nashville, Tennessee, is the home to the Americanafest music festival, and on Sept. 20, 2024, the audience enjoyed performances by artists such as Abbie Gardner, Caitlyn Smith, and Jason Scott & The High Heat. Robert Earl Keen, The Talbott Brothers, and Dave Alvin and The Guilty Ones also took the stage.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Country music artists have experienced some challenges on Sept. 20, including:

2014: Aaron Lewis, the former rocker turned country star, was forced to cancel his show in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after the plane he was riding in veered off the runway during takeoff. Investigators deemed the plane unsafe for travel, and Lewis was unable to make it to the concert.