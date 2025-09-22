KML Robo Roulette: Listen & Win Fun Stuff From Our AI Prize Robot

🤠 Meet AL – KML’s Wild & Wacky Prize Robot! 🤖🎉

We’ve got ourselves a brand-new A.I.-powered Prize Robot — his name’s AL — and, bless his heart, he’s still figuring things out. One minute he’s handing out amazing concert tickets… the next, he’s trying to pass off Don’s used coffee cup as a “collector’s item.” 🙄☕

Here’s how it works: Listen weekdays at 8 a.m., noon, and 3 p.m. for your shot to see what ridiculous — or ridiculously awesome — prize AL has cooked up for you. Think of it as country music roulette... with a slightly confused robot at the wheel.

But here’s the kicker: thanks to our buddies at MCA and Warner Music Nashville, every single prize winner—no matter what nonsense AL pulls — will be entered to win our GRAND PRIZE… 🏆🎸

➡️ A trip to Nashville for the CMA Awards this November!

So even if AL gives you something questionable (looking at you, coffee cup), you’re still in the running for the ultimate country music adventure. Tune in, laugh at AL’s chaos, and maybe — just maybe — pack your boots for Music City! 🎶✨

🎧 How to Get in on AL’s Crazy Giveaway Fun! 🤖🎉

Starting Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, tune in to The Big 95.7 KML every weekday at 8 a.m., noon, and 3 p.m. — that’s when our slightly scatterbrained Prize Robot AL is plotting his next surprise.

📞 When you hear AL’s robotic voice tell you to call, don’t hesitate—slam that studio line at 910-323-9570 faster than a two-step on a honky-tonk floor! 💃🕺