Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

KML Robo Roulette: Listen & Win Fun Stuff From Our AI Prize Robot

Here’s how it works: Listen weekdays at 8 a.m., noon, and 3 p.m. for your shot to see what ridiculous — or ridiculously awesome — prize AL has cooked up.

Beasley Media Group Editoral
kml robo roulette

🤠 Meet AL – KML’s Wild & Wacky Prize Robot! 🤖🎉

We’ve got ourselves a brand-new A.I.-powered Prize Robot — his name’s AL — and, bless his heart, he’s still figuring things out. One minute he’s handing out amazing concert tickets… the next, he’s trying to pass off Don’s used coffee cup as a “collector’s item.” 🙄☕

Here’s how it works: Listen weekdays at 8 a.m., noon, and 3 p.m. for your shot to see what ridiculous — or ridiculously awesome — prize AL has cooked up for you. Think of it as country music roulette... with a slightly confused robot at the wheel.

But here’s the kicker: thanks to our buddies at MCA and Warner Music Nashville, every single prize winner—no matter what nonsense AL pulls — will be entered to win our GRAND PRIZE… 🏆🎸
➡️ A trip to Nashville for the CMA Awards this November!

So even if AL gives you something questionable (looking at you, coffee cup), you’re still in the running for the ultimate country music adventure. Tune in, laugh at AL’s chaos, and maybe — just maybe — pack your boots for Music City! 🎶✨

🎧 How to Get in on AL’s Crazy Giveaway Fun! 🤖🎉

Starting Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, tune in to The Big 95.7 KML every weekday at 8 a.m., noon, and 3 p.m. — that’s when our slightly scatterbrained Prize Robot AL is plotting his next surprise.

📞 When you hear AL’s robotic voice tell you to call, don’t hesitate—slam that studio line at 910-323-9570 faster than a two-step on a honky-tonk floor! 💃🕺

One lucky caller will snag whatever wild prize AL dishes out — could be epic concert tickets, could be something hilariously random. Either way, you’re in the running for the Grand Prize trip to the CMA Awards in Nashville! 🎸✨

Contests
Beasley Media Group EditoralEditor
Related Stories
The Autumn Adventure Giveaway: Enter to Win a $200 Amazon Gift Card
ContestsThe Autumn Adventure Giveaway: Enter to Win a $200 Amazon Gift CardElizabeth Urban
elementary reading club
ContestsThe KML Elementary Reading Club: Enter A Class HereBeasley Media Group Editoral
kml lunch break
ContestsWin FREE Lunch For Your Office From Chick-Fil-A and the Holly Day Fair!Beasley Media Group Editoral
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect