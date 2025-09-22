Scottish Fan Takes Stage With Riley Green for Surprise Duet at Glasgow Show

During a recent concert in Glasgow, Riley Green created a moment that went viral when he brought a fan, Jordan Petrie, up on stage to sing "You Look Like You Love Me." The song, which Green originally released with singer-songwriter Ella Langley, was a massive hit on country radio in 2024 and went on to win the CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year. His song with Jordan underlined what fans find appealing in his live performances: the spontaneity, the fan interaction, and the unpredictability.

Jordan, a Glasgow native, bought her tickets nine months in advance. During a meet-and-greet before the show, she asked Green if she could sing with him, initially suggesting “Don't Mind If I Do.” When the moment came, they performed “Excuse Me” together, creating a highlight of the night. Jordan has always loved singing as a hobby and later shared the TikTok performance.

It gained fast popularity on the internet with people praising Jordan's way of being on stage, as well as her charming Scottish accent. The TikTok videos of this event caught both her joy and easiness, and all three videos received praise.

Fans responded with lots of love and support, “Sorry, but the way she has even more stage presence than him??? Someone give her a record contract asap” “yep she was made for the stage . and she sure made a lot of ladies jealous” “Omg how fab was she… literally blew us away, her confidence was amazing” “You know what? Hell yeah. I love this for this complete stranger. You go, girl.”

Green's current Damn Country Music Tour has been notable for its European leg, as American country stars rarely perform abroad. European audiences are known for being enthusiastic and having the respect of performers, which tends to enhance the experience of these concerts.