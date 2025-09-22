Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Stars & Guitars 2025 Artist Quiz

To help you gear up for the big show, we’ve put together this fun artist quiz so you can test your knowledge about our 2025 artists!

Beasley Media Group Editoral
stars and guitars artist quiz
Stars & Guitars Artist Quiz Presented By
Allstate Glass
Allstate Glass

The countdown is on for WKML’s 13th annual Stars & Guitars, happening Monday, November 10 at 7:30 p.m. inside Fayetteville’s Crown Coliseum - and this year’s lineup is hotter than ever! Stars & Guitars isn’t your typical concert. All five incredible country artists will share the stage together in an intimate, acoustic setting, swapping songs and stories for one unforgettable night. No opening acts. No headliners. Just pure, unscripted magic. 🎸✨

To help you gear up for the big show, we’ve put together this fun artist quiz so you can test your knowledge (or pick up a few brag-worthy facts) about the performers who will light up the Crown. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to some of these names, you’ll leave feeling like you know them a little better before the first note even plays.

So grab your boots, crank up The Big 95.7 KML, and take this quiz to see how well you really know your Stars & Guitars artists. Then get ready to sing along, laugh, and make memories with us and your country music family on November 10! 🎶🤠

Stars & Guitars
Beasley Media Group EditoralEditor
Related Stories
Tyler Childers performs at City Winery Nashville on January 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicTyler Childers Hosts Secret Concert for Charity, Gifts Fans $1,000 EachJennifer Eggleston
Thomas Rhett performs on stage during 2025 CMA Triple Play Awards at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 29, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicThomas Rhett Set To Drop Three New Songs on 25-Track Deluxe AlbumJennifer Eggleston
Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicTraditional Country Music Holds Strong With Eight Albums on Billboard 200Jennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect