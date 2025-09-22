Stars & Guitars 2025 Artist Quiz

The countdown is on for WKML’s 13th annual Stars & Guitars, happening Monday, November 10 at 7:30 p.m. inside Fayetteville’s Crown Coliseum - and this year’s lineup is hotter than ever! Stars & Guitars isn’t your typical concert. All five incredible country artists will share the stage together in an intimate, acoustic setting, swapping songs and stories for one unforgettable night. No opening acts. No headliners. Just pure, unscripted magic. 🎸✨

To help you gear up for the big show, we’ve put together this fun artist quiz so you can test your knowledge (or pick up a few brag-worthy facts) about the performers who will light up the Crown. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to some of these names, you’ll leave feeling like you know them a little better before the first note even plays.