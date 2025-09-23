From ‘Singles You Up’ to Country Stardom: Jordan Davis’s First No. 1 Hit

Jordan Davis’s first number one hit made country fans instantly take notice. His debut single, “Singles You Up,” instantly launched him from a Nashville newbie to a certified hit maker. Scoring a chart-topper on the very first try? That’s the kind of flex most artists dream about, and Davis did it right off the bat.

Jordan Davis - Singles You Up (Official Music Video)

How “Singles You Up” Came to Life

Davis co-wrote “Singles You Up” with Steven Dale Jones and Justin Ebach. The inspiration for the song came when Jones congratulated Ebach on his recent engagement and said, “You were smart not to single her up.” The phrase immediately caught their attention.

During their writing sessions, they tried several scenarios, until they thought of the concept of a man waiting for another guy to mess up his relationship, hence the chorus: “If he ever singles you up, if he's ever stupid enough / I'mma be the first one calling you baby / If he ain't holding you tight, if he ain't treating you right / I'mma be the first one calling him crazy / 'Cause girl, it's just a matter of time until you find / That the right guy's staring you back into your eyes, right now / No rush, but if he ever singles you up.”

From Demo to Debut: The Decision to Make “Singles You Up” the First Single

It seems like a no-brainer to make “Singles You Up” the first single from Davis’ debut album, Home State. However, Davis did not consider the track at the beginning and initially chose between “Take It From Me” and “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot.” “Singles You Up” was actually one of the last songs written for the album.

The Louisiana native initially fought for “Take It From Me” to be his first single, but trusted his team’s decision. After performing the single during the Watershed Music Festival in Washington, Davis was convinced.

The Numbers Behind the Hit

Released in June 2017, “Singles You Up” reached No. 1 on Country Airplay and No. 4 on Hot Country Songs. It also achieved 4x platinum certification from the RIAA. The success led to Davis securing spots at festivals and features on major tours. Achieving a No. 1 single as a debut is rare in country music, making Davis’s accomplishment all the more remarkable.

The Music Video and Visual Storytelling

Directed by Eric Ryan Anderson, the music video was filmed in the deserts of El Paso, Texas, as Davis loves wide-open spaces. The video’s storyline follows Davis waiting for his love interest’s boyfriend to mess up so he can swoop in. It included footage from Davis’s phone, creating a mix of lo-fi smartphone footage and professional shots.

The Single That Launched a Career

“Singles You Up” established Davis’s career and set up future success. It earned him opening slots on major tours, including Kip Moore’s Plead the Fifth Tour in fall 2017. Making it the debut single turned out to be the smart choice since it showcased his radio-ready production style. Critics also loved the song’s internal rhyme and called it an “easygoing singalong.”