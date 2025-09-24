Lumbee Annual Harvest Moon Powwow Coming Up for Three-Day Celebration

The Lumbee Annual Annual Harvest Moon Powwow starts this weekend at the Lumbee Cultural Center in Maxton.

On Friday, dancers and musicians will fill the Lumbee Cultural Center in Maxton for the "Dance of the Harvest Moon" Powwow. The gathering runs September 26-28, bringing performers from across North America.

A fresh addition this year spotlights women aged 18 to 49 in the new Women's Eastern Woodland Category. The main ceremonies start on Friday at 7 p.m. Two more begin Saturday at noon and 7 p.m., with the final one Sunday at 1 p.m.

"The Dance of the Harvest Moon Powwow is a time for our people and friends from across the country to come together to celebrate Lumbee culture, resilience, and community," Lumbee Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery said, per The Robesonian.

Siblings Raven Dial-Stanley and Ryan Dial will lead the dances. From Minnesota, The Boyz from Minnesota will bring northern rhythms, while Southern Boyz of Oklahoma will provide southern beats. Two skilled voices will guide the events. Marty Thurman from the Sac and Fox, Comanche, Absentee Shawnee, and Delaware nations, plus Sandon Jacobs of the Waccamaw-Siouan Tribe.

Watch for the Women's Fancy Spotlight Special, Grant Dial Men's Northern Traditional, and the Chairman's Special Women's Southern Traditional. Chris Conner will watch the drums, Kevin Chavis will judge the dancing, and Patrick Green will run the arena.