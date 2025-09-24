Military Families Invited to Free Overnight Camping Event at Rick’s Place

Rick’s Place is hosting an overnight camping adventure for military families this weekend.

At Rick's Place, an overnight camping adventure awaits military families this September 27-28, 2025. The Rick Herrema Foundation offers this no-cost event, packed with outdoor fun and camping under the stars.

The gates open at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at 5572 Shenandoah Drive. Staff members guide activities until 10:00 a.m. the next morning. Through games and challenges, parents and kids build stronger bonds while making new friends.

While children as young as four can take part, the activities work best for those between 7 and 14 years old. Whether you've pitched tents before or never slept outdoors, you'll fit right in. Bring one child or bring five. There's space for all.

Staff handle the cooking, with hot meals for dinner and breakfast. Adults must stay with their children throughout the event.

Pack your camping basics: a tent, sleeping gear, water containers, bathroom items, and closed-toe shoes. Smart campers bring extras like chairs and snacks.

Security stays tight at the entrance. Military ID checks happen at the gate. Non-guardian adults need written approval before bringing any kids to the event.