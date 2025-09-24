Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair Set for 79th Year: Returns Sept. 26 through Oct. 4

The Robeson County Fair is expecting to make record attendance as the event returns for the 79th year.

Starting September 26, the gates swing open for nine action-packed days at the Robeson County Fairgrounds. This marks year 79 for the regional fair, which aims to top last year's crowd of 70,000 guests.

"Our goal is to make this the best fair possible by celebrating the strong family agricultural roots within Robeson County," said Tim Taylor, fair president, according to The Robesonian.

This year brings fresh thrills. Watch cowboys test their skills at the Rafter K Rodeo on October 3 and 4. Catch your breath as performers plunge from 65 feet during Shane Hansen's Rock-N-Circus stunts. Kids can put their building skills to work at the new 4-H Lego Brick Blitz on September 30.

Music fills the air from two stages. Catch 8 Track Memories, Antique Outlaws, and Native American Dancers. Gospel Night lifts spirits with local talent. Ember Fire Art returns with blazing displays.

Bakers can test their skills in the King Arthur contest. Young farmers from 4-H and FFA show off their hard work. Wood chips fly at the chainsaw showdown on September 30 under the Metcon Tent.

Your taste buds won't go hungry with 40 food spots to pick from and Big Rock Amusements sets up 35 state-inspected rides. Weekday wristbands cost $25, while Saturday passes run $30. Single tickets are $1.25 each, or grab 20 for $20.