Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: September 26-September 28

Fayetteville has a wealth of art and culture to offer this weekend, along with an opportunity to celebrate. From the inspiring exhibition "Multi-Faceted" to the family fun of the North South Brewing Oktoberfest and the magical performances of the World Ballet Company's "Cinderella," there's something for everyone. Add in street festivals with live music and jazz, and you can't ask for a more exciting time to bring our community together to showcase its creativity and energy.

North South Brewing Oktoberfest

What: Family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration

Family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration When: Friday, Sept. 26, Saturday, Sept. 27, and Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, from noon to 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26, Saturday, Sept. 27, and Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, from noon to 8 p.m. Where: North South Brewing Company, 304 Williams St., Fayetteville

North South Brewing Company, 304 Williams St., Fayetteville Cost: Free

Raise a glass at North South Brewing's first annual Oktoberfest, a weekend-long celebration filled with festive fun for all ages. Enjoy special seasonal beer releases, live German music, and fun activities, including a stein-holding contest and a best-dressed contest. With games, unique Oktoberfest merchandise, and plenty of German lagers, this family-friendly event is free and brings the hospitality of Bavaria to Fayetteville. Costumes are encouraged, so put on your lederhosen or dirndl and join a weekend of camaraderie and cheers.

Opening Reception: "Multi-Faceted: Mixed Media & Connected Identities"

What: A celebration of identity, resilience, and artistic freedom

A celebration of identity, resilience, and artistic freedom When: Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m. Where: The Arts Center, 301 Hay St., Fayetteville

The Arts Center, 301 Hay St., Fayetteville Cost: Free (RSVP online)

Celebrate the power of diverse voices at the opening of "Multi-Faceted: Mixed Media & Connected Identities." This inspiring exhibition showcases artists with multiple marginalized identities, breaking free from binaries and boxes imposed by society. Through a wide range of media, the featured works explore complex themes of identity, resilience, and shared human experience. Bold, unbounded, and deeply personal, this show reflects the strength and beauty of being truly multifaceted in today's world.

World Ballet Company: "Cinderella"

What: Live production of "Cinderella"

Live production of "Cinderella" When: Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at 6 p.m. Where: Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville

Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville Cost: Tickets start at $47

Be captivated by the World Ballet Company's "Cinderella," a Broadway-style production that transforms the classic fairy tale into a spectacular experience. The performance features 40 international dancers, more than 150 handcrafted costumes, custom-built sets, amusing characters, romance, and the beauty of classical ballet. Every moment, from the evil stepsisters to the stunning ballroom scene, is filled with beauty and excitement. Join us for a magical evening of wonder, and enjoy the timeless romance and charm of happily ever after.

Other Events

Fayetteville weekend events offer a vibrant mix of music and community spirit. From lively street celebrations to soulful jazz and live local performances, there's something for everyone to enjoy: