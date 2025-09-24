Tyler Childers Hosts Secret Concert for Charity, Gifts Fans $1,000 Each

Tyler Childers hosted an exclusive private rehearsal and concert at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sept. 16. The event was part of a charity initiative supporting Shriners Children's Lexington and brought together just 20 people, including 10 fans and their guests, for an intimate evening of music and connection.

Fans were selected through a social media contest that raised $17,744 from 467 donations to benefit the hospital and its patients. Childers, a former Shriners patient himself, personally connected with attendees, including two patients who shared their inspiring stories during the evening.

The night had a full concert presentation, with Childers and his band playing selections as a tribute to his recent album, Snipe Hunter, along with some of his popular hits. In between songs, Childers spoke to the near full-capacity crowd while sharing anecdotes, creating a unique experience that was immensely intimate and memorable.

Scott Lowery, who came to the event with his daughter, stated it was a surreal experience. “It will be a memory that we will always have and never forget, and I am so eternally appreciative,” Lowery said. “The visual of watching a full concert by Tyler and the boys with just a small group watching felt like something I would've dreamed up,” he said.

Following the performance, Childers spent time mingling with fans, taking photos, and making the night even more memorable. In a gesture inspired by his hit song “Eatin' Big Time,” Childers handed each of the 10 fans $1,000 in cash, encouraging them to spend it freely and enjoy the moment.