Lenovo Center Might Benefit From NC Lawmakers $35M Infrastructure Plan for Arena Projects

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 22: A proposed funding bill might help with Lenovo Center upgrades if approved by the house. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

State officials are weighing a $35 million funding package for sports venue upgrades across North Carolina. The money would flow through the transportation department to boost access near major sports and entertainment sites, sources said, per WRAL News.

This push comes as the Lenovo Center starts its $300 million upgrade. The site's manager, the Centennial Authority, struck an agreement with hockey's Carolina Hurricanes to transform the surrounding 80 acres into a billion-dollar district.

New features will include spots for live music, dining, retail stores, living spaces, and guest rooms. Construction starts in December.

Other cities in North Carolina want their own sports hubs. UNC will pick where to put its new basketball venue by late 2025. In Winston-Salem, city leaders work with Wake Forest University on a big mixed-use site by the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. UNC Asheville's campus got approval for a 54-acre sports complex. They'll mix college games with pro soccer, plus add shops and homes.

Sports sites have seen state cash before. Two years ago, lawmakers backed $40 million in fixes at three race tracks: The Rock, North Wilkesboro, and Charlotte Motor Speedway.