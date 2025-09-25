Backstage Country
North Carolina Expands Large Animal Vet Care with New Funding Across 47 Counties

The Large Animal Health Fund Committee awarded a $130,000 grant to rural vets across the state.

kelly shearing
Rural vet practices across North Carolina received state funding to boost animal care services. The N.C. Ag Finance Authority distributed $130,000 among ten practices serving areas with smaller populations.

"To date, the Large Animal Health Fund Committee has made 21 awards to veterinarians across the state, with the most recent round of funding featuring 10 new grant awards," said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler, according to Morning Ag Clips.

The funds support various needs from paying off student debt to buying vital tools. Vets must dedicate nearly one-third of their practice time to large animals to qualify for aid.

Recipients span the state's rural regions. In Rowan County, Cool Springs Mobile Vet Service and Jacklyn Porter provide care. Seven Spring Mobile Veterinary Services tends to Alexander County's needs. Meanwhile, Derek L. Heizer and Iron Will Mobile Veterinary Services, P.C. serve Alamance County's animals.

Macon County benefits from two funded practices: Cowee Cowgirl Mobile and Farm and Field Mobile services. Additional support went to Latitude 36 Veterinary Services in Stokes County, Don Banks in Duplin County, and Bethanie Lewis Cooper in Wake County.

This initiative, started by state officials in 2023, runs yearly to strengthen animal care in North Carolina's countryside.

The program targets seventy counties where populations stay under 100,000. These areas often lack enough veterinarians to meet the needs of local farms and ranches.

kelly shearingWriter
