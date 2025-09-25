People Magazine Adds Country Music Stars to Annual Sexiest Man Contest

People Magazine is currently conducting a Readers' Choice poll for the "Sexiest Man Alive," with a noted category for "Sexiest Country Music Star." This category includes some star power, including rising stars and fresh faces from the genre, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Warren Zeiders, and Shaboozey.

The poll offers a broad slate of nominees, from the rugged country cowboy to a more polished performer, along with crossover appeal, and fans are watching to see who will take home the title of "Sexiest Country Singer." There is a lot of speculation that Riley Green, with his traditional country look and confident stage presence, will take home the accolade.

Luke Combs has also become a key figure in the conversation. Combs has defied conventions of what a country star is supposed to look like, being famous for his content and "average Joe" look. Last year, People named him the "Sexiest 34-year-old man," a recognition he met with humor. He made a tongue-in-cheek comment about having a new album called Redefining Sexy, signaling his observation that the industry is moving away from narrow definitions of attraction.

Cody Johnson represents an interesting type of appeal, being that he exudes the image of a traditional cowboy and family man. Following the popularity of the television series "Yellowstone," whose cowboy content showcased a large amount of Johnson's authenticity and internal dedication to cowboy life, Johnson's popularity skyrocketed. Johnson's rise is demonstrative of the audience's connection to his songwriting and traditional country, "working Joe" appeal.

Shaboozey represents a more modern, genre-blending presence on the list. He has a modeling background and has dated the model Emily Ratajkowski, so he is more than a musician; it demonstrates how the poll also honors people who are significant to pop culture, but also significant to country music.