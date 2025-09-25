Backstage Country
Stars & Guitars Ticket Stop Enter to Win: 9/26 at Cross Creek Mall (Essential Foods Meat Truck)

You MUST be present at the Ticket Stop location – Essential Foods Meat Truck at Cross Creek Mall in order to enter.

Beasley Media Group Editoral
Stars & Guitars is coming November 10. Enter your info below for a shot at tickets. You MUST be present at the Ticket Stop location in order to enter. If you’re having problems submitting, see a Team KML representative. You do NOT need to be present to win. But you MUST be present at drawing time to be eligible for the VIP Qualifier. – This ticket stop is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Stars & Guitars
