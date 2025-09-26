Female Powerhouses: Women With the Most No. 1 Country Hits

Women in country music didn’t just sing number ones while looking pretty in their cowgirl hats, boots, and rhinestone bedazzled bell bottoms; they have rewritten the rule book and completely dominated the charts. From heartbreaking ballads to revenge-fueled cheating songs, these women achieved commercial success without breaking a sweat. However, their success isn’t just about achieving No. 1 hits; they have also paved the way for future artists and proven that, in a male-dominated genre, there is still room for women’s voices.

In this post, we’re celebrating the women with the most No. 1 Country hits, the legends who turned their microphones into megaphones for generations of artists to come.

The Queens of Country Charts: Women With the Most No. 1 Country Hits

We’ll start the list with none other than Queen Reba McEntire, whose career boasts an incredible #1 hits along with shelves full of awards from the Grammy, CMA, and AMA. Her powerful vocals and her heartfelt storytelling (not to mention her movie and TV career) made her a household name.

Equally iconic is Tammy Wynette with 20 No. 1 songs on the Billboard Country Chart, crafting timeless classics that people still listen to these days. Both artists dominated during their peak years by releasing songs that resonated with fans.

Achieving multiple No. 1 hits isn’t just about popularity. McEntire, who has more than 100 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, 25 of which are No. 1s, and Wynette, with 20 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country Chart, proved the women’s impact in the genre and their ability to stay relevant as country music changed.

Chart-Topping Legends: The Pioneer Women of Country Music

Aside from McEntire and Wynette, we can’t forget about Dolly Parton, Crystal Gayle, and Loretta Lynn, who set a standard for what it means to be a female powerhouse in country music. Like McEntire, Parton built a successful music career that crossed over into the entertainment world. She also holds the record for the most hits on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. Many fans related to her autobiographical song “Coat of Many Colors,” which talked about taking pride in humble beginnings and the importance of family and heritage.

Gayle, with 68 singles, had charted 16 songs at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, including her signature hit “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” (1977). Her other No. 1s, “Ready for the Times to Get Better” (1978), “Makin’ Up for Lost Time” with Gary Morris (1985), proved she’s got what it takes to top the charts.

Meanwhile, Lynn scored 24 No. 1 hit singles and 11 No. 1 albums. Her song “Coal Miner’s Daughter” underscored her pride and perseverance, while “The Pill” became an anthem for women’s rights and autonomy. Together, these pioneers didn’t just top the charts; they redefined what was possible for women in a male-dominated industry.

Coal Miner's Daughter | Loretta Lynn

Modern Era Dominance: Contemporary Chart Champions

Modern female country stars like Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, and Faith Hill also achieved multiple No. 1 hits. Lambert, the most decorated artist in ACM history, has sold over 8 million albums. Underwood, meanwhile, has racked up 16 No. 1 singles, sold over 70 million records worldwide, and secured her spot at #35 on Billboard’s list of best country singers, making her the most successful artist to ever emerge from American Idol.

Hill has sold 20 million albums, blending traditional country with crossover appeal that won over fans across genres. These modern stars prove that female dominance in country music is alive and well.

The Current Generation of Female Country Powerhouses

The newest generation of female country stars is proving that the future of the genre is in very capable hands. They sure know how to make their predecessors proud! Lainey Wilson has quickly become the face of modern country, winning Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards for the third consecutive year. Her historic 2023 CMA Entertainer of the Year win made her the first woman to take home the honor since Taylor Swift in 2009. Her chart-topping single “Things a Man Oughta Know” only adds to her growing list of accolades.

Megan Moroney is also breaking through in big ways. “Tennessee Orange” is her first No. 1 on country radio.

Megan Moroney - Tennessee Orange (Official Video)

Ella Langley also made history in 2024 when “You Look Like You Love Me” became the first female-led track to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, while Dasha’s viral smash “Austin” fueled almost 700,000 TikTok videos and racked up an astounding 5.5 billion views.

Lasting Impact on Country Music