$60.6 Million Sewer Project Aims to Connect Fayetteville and Hope Mills by 2028

A long-term sewer project connecting Fayetteville and Hope Mills will soon enter the final phases.

A massive upgrade to local infrastructure is underway as crews push forward with a $60.6 million sewer system project. The work will add 9.3 miles of new pipes between western Fayetteville and Hope Mills.

The Big Rockfish Outfall and Lift Station Elimination Project brings pipes ranging from 8 to 24 inches across Cumberland County. At a PWC board meeting, Water Resources Engineering Manager Kevin Howell stressed how the changes will boost service in western zones that joined the city two decades ago.

"Any time you can take mechanical and electrical components out of your system, which are required with a lift station, increases reliability," Howell said, according to CityView NC.

The new setup cuts out six to seven pump stations. Crews won't need to build more lift stations as people move to the area. Workers have finished the South Hope Mills section.

Starting at King Road near Jack Britt, the pipeline snakes along Stewart's Creek to Upchurches Pond. It then winds down Big Rockfish Creek past Hope Mills, ending close to where Golfview Road meets Black Bridge Road.

The final push starts in February 2026, when builders can bid on the last two sections in Hope Mills and Jack Britt. This marks the end of a long-term fix for the growing region's water needs.

