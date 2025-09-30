Duke Study Finds That Whales Mistake Ocean Plastic Echoes for Food

When sound waves hit plastic waste in deep waters, they create misleading signals. These false echoes trick whales into swallowing harmful trash instead of their usual prey, new findings from Duke University Marine Lab show.

Tests showed plastic waste creates sound patterns that match or exceed those of real prey. "That was pretty striking," said Greg Merrill, lead study author, according to Living on Earth. "These animals have a hard time perceiving the difference between plastic and prey."

Research teams studied common items found in dead whales: bags, bottles, and rope. They measured how these objects responded to whale-like sounds, then compared the results with Atlantic brief squid and squid parts from a sperm whale's gut.

In the pitch-black depths of 3,000 meters, these massive sea creatures can't use sight. Instead, they send out sound waves that bounce back, helping them spot food in the darkness. But this natural system now works against them.

This explains the high amounts of plastic found in deep-diving whales like sperm and beaked species. Stanford marine expert Matthew Savoca, who didn't work on the study, points out that ingesting plastic often proves fatal.

Swallowed trash blocks their digestive tract. Unable to process food, these giants of the sea slowly starve. As more plastic fills our oceans, the threat to marine life grows worse each year.